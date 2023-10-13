Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Illegal casino busted, Delhi police arrests five accused

Casino table, tokens, Rs 8 lakh in cash and liquor have been seized from the spot, the police said, adding a case has been registered against the accused under the Gambling Act.
Last Updated 13 October 2023, 07:27 IST

Follow Us

The Delhi Police has busted an illegal casino being run at a farmhouse in south Delhi and arrested five people in connection with the case, officials said on Friday.

On receiving information that an illegal casino was being run a a farmhouse at Dera village in south Delhi, police teams raided the spot and found 42 people gambling there, Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Sigh Yadav said.

"We have arrested five organises from there. During interrogation, they told police that they share the casino's location with their known customers only and the door is opened only when one shares a passcode," the police officer said.

Casino table, tokens, Rs 8 lakh in cash and liquor have been seized from the spot, the police said, adding a case has been registered against the accused under the Gambling Act.

Further investigation into the matter was underway, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 October 2023, 07:27 IST)
India NewsDelhiCrime

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT