'Illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic': Delhi CM Atishi attacks BJP over MCD standing committee elections

This comes after the BJP won the last vacant seat of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's 18-member Standing Committee unopposed on Friday as the councillors of the ruling AAP and Congress boycotted the election.

Hitting out at the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the saffron party has wrongly taken over the control of the civic body by stealing the mandate and termed the act as "hooliganism".

Echoing similar sentiments, Atishi told that deciding that date and time of the MCD elections should lie in the hands of the mayor.

The standing committee is the highest decision-making body of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Policy proposals involving an expenditure of Rs 5 crore and above require the standing committee's approval.

With the poll result, the BJP now has 10 members in the panel while the ruling AAP has only eight. This means the BJP will have more say in approving proposals in the panel.

(With PTI inputs)