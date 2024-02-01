IMD decides to shut down all 199 district agromet units across country

A DAMU employee from Bihar said, "We customise the forecasts based on historical data, do ground validation, and connect with the farmers directly. How can you ascertain the crop health sitting in central or zonal offices? Details related to soil moisture, and pest attacks, can be collected only if we go to the fields."

"In the era of climate change, such a move has the potential to adversely impact the livelihoods of farmers and lead to a reduction in crop production and income with the increasing cost of cultivation due to the non-availability of DAMU services," the Maharashtra-based Agrometeorological Units Association wrote to the IMD, ICAR, MoES, and agriculture ministry on January 20.