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IMD issues red, orange alerts for thunderstorms, rain as dust storms sweep across Delhi

The IMD advised residents to remain indoors, avoid taking shelter under trees, stay away from weak structures and unplug electrical appliances during the thunderstorm activity.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 12:35 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 12:35 IST
India NewsIMDThunderstormsDelhiorange alertHeavy RainsRed alert

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