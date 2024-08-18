IMF's Gita Gopinath relives college day memories at tea stall outside Delhi School of Economics

Born on December 8, 1971, Gopinath is an Indian-American economist who had also served as the chief economist of IMF from 2019 to 2022.

After receiving a BA degree from the Lady Shri Ram College for Women at the Delhi University (DU) in 1992, Gopinath earned her MA degree in Economics at the Delhi School of Economics (DSE) from DU in 1994.

Gopinath also completed an MA degree at the University of Washington in 1996 and went on to earn her PhD in economics from Princeton University in 2001.

On Saturday, Gopinath at the DSE's Diamond Jubilee event, said that India has been a laggard among G20 nations in terms of employment generation and the country needs to create an additional 14.8 crore jobs by 2030 given the population growth.