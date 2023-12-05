Impact of India’s high economic growth not seen on the ground: Chidambaram in Parliament

“Among the graduates, one out of four remain unemployed and the number of regular-wage employees declined from 24% to 21%,” he said.

On price rise, he said even today the CPI inflation was above the tolerance limit of 4-6% and food inflation is 9.2%. "What does the combination of high unemployment and high prices mean? It means curtailing domestic consumption," Chidambaram asserted.

Noting that the net financial assets of households have plummeted, he said, "People are consuming less and borrowing more. They are liquidating their household assets and savings and their net financial savings has come down to a historical 50-year low of 5.1%."

Opening the debate, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'brien said the Centre should spare a thought for the marginalised and vulnerable rather than focussing solely on the stock market.

"If you look at the economy through the eyes of any family anywhere in the country, what will those eyes tell you? Those eyes will tell you that from 2014 to 2023, the price of rice has gone up by 56%, the price of wheat by 59%, milk by 61%, tomatoes by 115% and tur dal by 120%," he said.