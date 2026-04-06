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Impeachment motion to remove Gyanesh Kumar as CEC: Rajya Sabha chairman, Lok Sabha Speaker reject notices

Opposition MPs had submitted separate notices in Lok Sabha with 130 signatures and in Rajya Sabha with 63 MPs – against a required 100 and 50 respectively – on March 12
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 15:30 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 15:30 IST
India NewsDelhiLok SabhaRajya SabhaOm BirlaC P RadhakrishnanGyanesh Kumar

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