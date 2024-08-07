In bid to increase footfall, Delhi zoo updates app to enhance visitor experience

New Delhi: Visitors to the Delhi zoo will soon be able to not just book tickets on its mobile app but a new update will enable them to access a wealth of information that aim to increase footfall to the National Zoological Park.

The updated app will include an array of innovative features and details about the flora and fauna at the zoo, officials said.

It will not only help book tickets but also aid in attracting more visitors, situated on 176 acres near Purana Qila in central Delhi, they said.