In I-Day address, Delhi L-G bats for sustainable development, asks people to hold govt accountable

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena called upon the people of the national capital to promote sustainable development and ensure the government's accountability for holistic development.

Addressing a small gathering after hoisting the national flag at Raj Niwas here on the occasion of Independence Day, he said freedom affords the right to remain vigilant for the fulfilment of one's interests and for ensuring that the government is accountable.

The Yamuna river flowing through the city belongs to all, he said and asserted that it was primarily the government's responsibility to keep it clean.

"On the other hand, it's our responsibility to help the government in this endeavour." Saxena congratulated all medal winners at the Paris Olympics as well as wrestler Vinesh Phogat who was disqualified before the final and commended every participant for their exceptional performance and contribution to India's pride, the Raj Niwas said in a statement.