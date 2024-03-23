JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Income Tax department searches premises linked to AAP's Delhi MLA Gulab Yadav, others in tax evasion case

The premises of the AAP MLA in Delhi's Ghummanheda village and some others are being raided as part of a tax evasion investigation. The tax officials are being escorted by the Delhi Police, the sources said.
Last Updated 23 March 2024, 09:02 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Saturday conducted searches against AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav and some others in Delhi as part of a tax evasion investigation, official sources said.

Yadav (45) is a two-time legislator and represents the Matiala seat in the Delhi Assembly.

The premises of the AAP MLA in Delhi's Ghummanheda village and some others are being raided as part of a tax evasion investigation. The tax officials are being escorted by the Delhi Police, the sources said.

Some documents have been recovered and certain persons have been questioned, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 March 2024, 09:02 IST)
India NewsAAPDelhiIndian PoliticsIncome Tax Department

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT