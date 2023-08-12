Independence Day and G20: NSG commandos undertake security drills; CAPF VIP security teams reach Delhi

Commandos and VIP security duty personnel from various CAPFs like the CRPF, ITBP, BSF, CISF and the SSB have been called to Delhi from their various field formations to render 'protocol and protection' duties during the G20 Leaders' Summit to be held here on September 9-10 at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre, earlier Pragati Maidan, and some other vital locations.