<p>New Delhi: DMK Rajya Sabha floor leader Tiruchi Siva on Monday submitted a notice of breach of privilege against Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for briefing media about the Indo-US trade deal before apprising the Parliament, which is in session.</p><p>Siva mentioned about his notice when Rajya Sabha met, saying that Goyal has committed a breach of privilege by announcing the details of a policy decision of the government outside the House.</p><p>"I have given a notice of breach of privilege against Minister Piyush Goyal that he has given an interview with regard to policy decisions of the government outside the House when Parliament was in session. It amounts to breach of privilege of this House," he said.</p>.India-US trade deal | 'Absolute nonsense': Piyush Goyal on Oppn's allegations.<p>The Minister had made a statement in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on February 3 on the "framework understanding" reached with Washington on the trade deal and had said that the "detailed contours of the agreement" would be announced shortly. A joint statement was issued last Saturday and Goyal held a press conference and gave interviews to the media.</p><p>"This has already been discussed. He has already made the statement in the House. We will look into it later," Chairman CP Radhakrishnan said. However, the Opposition was not impressed and demanded that the notice be taken up immediately. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge rose to speak but was not allowed.</p><p>In his letter, he said it is improper to announce any policy outside Parliament when it is in session. </p><p>Siva referred to then Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha LK Advani on 25 March, 1980, objecting to the government announcing the dissolution of Delhi Metropolitan Council outside the House and the Chair agreeing to it. Advani also raised objections later in June that year against the announcement of the Press Commission outside the House.</p>