India's first sunken museum at Humayun's Tomb site inaugurated

New Delhi: Country's first sunken museum at the site of Humayun's Tomb complex in Delhi, where the story of the Mughal emperor and lesser-known facets of his life comes alive, was inaugurated on Monday evening.

Humayun's Tomb complex is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the new museum in the presence of Prince Rahim Aga Khan.