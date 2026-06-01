<p>New Delhi: India's power consumption grew 11.55 per cent year-on-year to 164.98 billion units (BU) in May, as heat wave conditions across the country pushed usage of cooling appliances like air conditioners and desert coolers, according to official data.</p>.<p>The country's total power consumption was 147.89 BU in May 2025.</p>.<p>The peak power demand jumped to an all-time record high of 270.82 GW last month from 230.99 GW recorded in May 2025 amid heat wave conditions.</p>.<p>The peak power demand touched an all-time record high for four days in a row in May this year.</p>.India's peak power demand hits all time high of 270.82 GW amid heatwave.<p>The peak power demand was at a record high of 257.37 GW on May 18, 260.45 GW on May 19, 265.44 GW on May 20 and 270.82 GW on May 21.</p>.<p>The peak power demand was at a record high of 256.11 GW on April 25.</p>.<p>Earlier, the peak power demand had touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024.</p>.India's peak power demand hits record 265.44 GW amid severe heatwave.<p>According to the power ministry, peak power demand was projected to hit 270 GW in the summer of 2026.</p>.<p>Last summer, the peak power demand was 242.77 GW, recorded in June 2025, but stayed below the government's estimate of 277 GW.</p>.<p>Experts said that power demand and consumption will be steady, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected a harsh summer this year. </p>