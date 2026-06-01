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India's power consumption grows 11.55% to 164.98 bn units in May

The peak power demand touched an all-time record high for four days in a row in May this year.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:23 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 10:23 IST
India NewsIndiaHeat waveElectricitypower

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