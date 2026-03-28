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IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Delhi airport due to engine failure

'Full emergency was declared at Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10:39 for IndiGo Visakhapatnam-Delhi flight 6E 579 due to one engine failure,' a source said.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 06:45 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 06:45 IST
India NewsDelhiAviationIndira Gandhi International AirportIndigo

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