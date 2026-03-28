<p>Mumbai: A Delhi-bound <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo">IndiGo </a>flight from Visakhapatnam, carrying 160 passengers on board, made an emergency landing at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi's </a>Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday due to an engine failure, according to sources.</p>.<p>"Full emergency was declared at Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10.39 for IndiGo Visakhapatnam-Delhi flight 6E 579 due to one engine failure," a source said.</p>.Airlines oppose Centre's 60% free seat directive, cite potential airfare hike.<p>There were 160 passengers on board the Boeing 737 aircraft, the source said.</p>.<p>The flight landed at 10:59 am as per flight tracking website flightradar24.com.</p>.<p>Further details are awaited. </p>