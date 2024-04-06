Initial days were quite difficult inside small cell, but I was strong: AAP MP Sanjay Singh recalls Tihar days

Singh was admitted to ILBS Hospital when he got to know about the Supreme Court granting his bail.

"I have been undergoing treatment at ILBS Hospital for the last three to four years. A report had come after which the doctor suggested liver biopsy. At that time, I was admitted to ILBS for that," he said.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in the same case as Singh. Elaborating on the arrest of Kejriwal and its impact, he said it has given strength to party workers in terms of working and reaching out to people.

"Today Kejriwal is not here but workers are trying to fill that gap. The people of Delhi will give a befitting reply (in elections)," he said.

In this scenario, Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal has come in the limelight.

She has addressed three digital briefings so far, in which she read out his messages from the ED custody and Tihar jail. In a political debut of sorts, she read out his message at the I.N.D.I.A. bloc 'maharally' on March 31.

"She has a key role since she is the only one who is able to meet him and through her the directions reach party workers. It is a very emotional situation for her. I saw tears in her eyes for first time after I met her (following his release from Tihar). The way our families, our workers, the people of Delhi have been tormented, the people will give a reply," he asserted.

Singh alleged a "conspiracy" behind the arrest of Kejriwal and said that he, along with Jain, Sisodia, will be out soon.

"This is not a good thing. If you are starting this practice of dictatorship, it's not a good thing. We will have to work harder," he said.

"If Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi was certain about victory, he would not have done these. Freezing bank accounts of the Congress, arresting chief minister, there is a fear in them. BJP is losing elections. They are doing this out of fear. No politician will do such things unless there is a fear of loss.

"This is backfiring on them. People are developing sympathy... with Kejriwal," he added.

As for the Lok Sabha election campaign, Singh said he will work for the party in whatever role he will be assigned, and will campaign for candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well as the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.