Insulting woman by calling her 'gandi aurat' can't be treated as outraging her modesty: Delhi HC

It also highlighted that existence of gender-specific legislation does not empower the court to relax the golden principle of availability of sufficiency of "material on record" at the stage of framing of charge.

The bench on Monday set aside a trial court order to frame charges against Varun Bhatia, a senior executive of a private bank for the offence of outraging the modesty of a woman on an FIR filed by a subordinate staff for calling her 'Gandi Aurat'.

The court said the words used, 'Gandi Aurat,' while certainly impolite and offensive, do not rise to the level of criminal intent-driven words that would typically provoke shock in a woman so as to be covered in the definition of criminal offence under Section 509 of IPC.

The court also noted that the complainant and the accused were in the capacity of employee and superior officer respectively. There were complaints against the woman that she was neither attending the meetings nor coming to office on time nor complying with any of her duties as she was required to do.

The bench, however, said that the petitioner should have been careful in use of harsh language against the complainant and should have been more courteous, even if they were having a tiff with each other.

"While reading the word 'Gandi Aurat' in background of overall circumstances of the case, this court is of the opinion that the petitioner's actions, when evaluated objectively, did not exhibit the level of intent or knowledge necessary to reasonably anticipate that they would provoke such a strong and adverse emotional reaction as to qualify as an outrage to a woman's modesty," the bench said.