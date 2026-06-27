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Intelligence alert issued over possible Khalistani terror threat to Delhi, Uttarakhand; vigil intensified

This threat comes in the backdrop of a standoff at the Nagrasu gurdwara in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district between a group of Nihangs and the authorities.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 15:53 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 15:53 IST
India NewsDelhiUttarakhandKhalistani separatism

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