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Inter-state drug syndicate busted in Delhi, 3 traffickers arrested

All the arrested accused functioned as suppliers, with two based in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur and another in Delhi.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 10:28 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 10:28 IST
India NewsDelhiCrime

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