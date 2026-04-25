<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>Police busted a major inter-state drug syndicate, arresting three traffickers and seizing 475 grams of heroin valued at around Rs 80 lakh in the international market, an official said on Saturday.</p>.<p>All the arrested accused functioned as suppliers, with two based in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur and another in Delhi.</p>.Interstate drugs supply network busted in Delhi; 2 held.<p>The breakthrough came after a team received specific intelligence about Mohammad Arif, who was involved in supplying smack in the Ghazipur area. Acting on the tip-off, police laid a trap near NH-24 and apprehended Arif with 270 grams of heroin in his possession.</p>.<p>"During interrogation, Arif disclosed the names of his suppliers, Amit and Vikas, both residents of Shahjahanpur. Based on information, a team conducted raids in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, the police team arrested the duo and recovered an additional 205 grams of heroin from them," the officer said.</p>.<p>Police said the accused were part of an organised network supplying drugs in bulk for monetary gains.</p>