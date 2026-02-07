Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Interstate drug cartel busted by Delhi Police; 7 held, illicit substances worth over Rs 50 crore seized

Police said that a series of operations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana, dismantled a supply chain extending from local distributors to interstate traffickers.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 09:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 09:55 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi PoliceDrugs

Follow us on :

Follow Us