<p>New Delhi: The Delhi Police has busted an interstate drugs supply network with the arrest of two men and seized narcotics worth over Rs 2 crore in the illegal market, an official said on Friday.</p>.<p>The accused have been identified as Sarthak Tyagi (30), a resident of Moti Nagar, and Kulpreet Singh alias Sunny (29) from Ashok Vihar.</p>.<p>"The operation was carried out following specific intelligence about drug trafficking activity. Acting on the input, a team conducted a raid at Tyagi's residence in Moti Nagar on February 21 and apprehended him from his room on the first floor of the premises," a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>During the search, the team recovered multiple narcotic and psychotropic substances, including 1.016 kg of marijuana, 1.112 kg of charas, 17 grams of MDMA, 1 gram of ecstasy tablets and 4 grams of psychedelic mushrooms.</p>.Women in positions of responsibility should help other women move forward: Delhi CM.<p>During interrogation, Tyagi disclosed that he was involved in procuring and distributing narcotics through an interstate supply network, police said.</p>.<p>Based on the information provided by him, the police identified and arrested Kulpreet Singh, who is suspected of being one of the suppliers in the network.</p>.<p>A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and further investigation is underway to identify other members of the supply chain.</p>.<p>Police said Tyagi has previous criminal involvement in two cases registered at Moti Nagar police station, including one related to an attempt to murder.</p>.<p>They added that Kulpreet Singh's involvement in an NDPS case in Mandi is also being verified. </p>