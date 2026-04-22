<p>New Delhi: A woman, daughter of a senior IRS officer, was found murdered at her residence in southeast <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi's </a>Amar Colony area, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>According to police, the victim was discovered by her family members inside the house under suspicious circumstances, following which the police were alerted.</p>.<p>A team rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.</p>.Woman found dead in hotel room in Old Delhi; man who checked in with her missing.<p>Preliminary inquiry suggests that the woman was sexually assaulted before being strangled to death using a mobile phone charger cable, sources said.</p>.<p>The victim, aged around 21, was alone at the time of the incident, he added.</p>.<p>Police suspect the involvement of a domestic help who used to work at the house before being fired over a month ago. He is said to be absconding, they added.</p>.<p>A case has been registered, and multiple teams have been formed. Further investigation is underway.</p>