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IRS officer's daughter found murdered in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony

A team rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 09:53 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimemurder

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