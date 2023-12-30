Issue of air pollution sometime becomes political: Former SC judge S K Kaul

Underscoring that the recommendations of 'specialist bodies' must be followed, he said, 'The courts, I believe, should not be doing the executive's job but pushing the executive to do what its job is.' Justice (retired) Kaul said he took up the matter to ensure that the recommendations of the committee were followed by the states. 'If the matter receives attention and the states, as stakeholders, take some action then the next season one can hope that the situation is better,' he said.