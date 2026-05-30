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Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekhar & 15 others charged in 200 cr money laundering case

The court said that "prima facie, there is sufficient material on record based upon which a strong suspicion is raised against all accused".
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 12:30 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 12:30 IST
India NewsDelhiIndiaCrimeMoney LaunderingJacqueline FernandezSukesh Chandrashekhar

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