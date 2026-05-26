Jaishankar, Wong explore ways to boost ties; exchange views on Indo-Pacific, West Asia situation in Delhi

<p>New Delhi: External Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-jaishankar">S Jaishankar</a> on Tuesday held talks with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-india">Delhi</a> as the two leaders explored ways to boost bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, and also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, the situation in West Asia, and other regional, global and multilateral issues.</p>.<p>Jaishankar and Wong held bilateral discussions in the evening as part of the 17th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue, following a hectic day of the Quad foreign ministers' meeting here.</p>.<p>"Our talks demonstrated the strength and expanse of India-Australia ties," the EAM posted on X after the talks and also shared some photos.</p>.<p>In his remarks during the India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue, Jaishankar also asserted that there have been a number of "positive developments" when it comes to the India-Australia ties.</p>.<p>"Co-chaired a productive 17th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue with FM @SenatorWong of Australia today evening. Reviewed the steady progress of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This covered economic and energy issues, including renewable & nuclear, defence and maritime security cooperation, science & tech, cyber issues, critical minerals, space and sports," he said in his post.</p>.<p>"Exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, the situation in West Asia, and other regional, global & multilateral issues. Our talks demonstrated the strength and expanse of India-Australia ties," the EAM added.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, the meeting of the grouping's foreign ministers, chaired by Jaishankar, was attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.</p>.<p>"We have had a very good morning today on the Quad meeting. This evening, I would like to discuss rest of the matter, our neighbourhood, your neighbourhood, rest of the world, and of course the trilaterals, of which we are both a part of," Jaishankar said in his remarks during the India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue.</p>.<p>The 16th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Dialogue was held in New Delhi in November 2025.</p>.<p>"The last meeting was a year ago. We have actually seen a number of positive developments, our prime ministers met in November. We had the pleasure of hosting your Speaker here in January. Our somewhat complex ministerial architecture.. workings of different ministers and ministries...," the EAM said.</p>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had met in November last year on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.</p>.<p>Both leaders had expressed satisfaction at the deepening and diversification of cooperation between India and Australia in the last five years following the elevation of the relationship to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020, the MEA had said.</p>.Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong to visit India to attend Quad meet.<p>Jaishankar further said as far as trade and investment is concerned, "we have been holding discussions to move up the ECTA (Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement), with CECA".</p>.<p>The ECTA was signed on April 2, 2022 and entered into force on December 29, 2022.</p>.<p>Negotiations are ongoing for a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), which will build upon the ECTA outcomes to capitalise on the potential for closer economic ties between Australia and India, according to the website of the Australian government's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.</p>.<p>In September 2021, Australia and India formally re-launched CECA negotiations with the intention of quickly concluding an ECTA to swiftly liberalise and deepen bilateral trade in goods and services, and to then use this foundation to resume negotiations on the more ambitious CECA, it says.</p>.<p>Jaishankar said, "On the energy side, we have energy trade, we are looking to expand that as well into uranium supplies. Our own nuclear sector has undergone a reform... Our teams have been in discussion on critical minerals as well, our people are talking to each other." "Our defence exchange and exercises, again have been taking place, our maritime cooperation...We have had some talks on space cooperation. Sports is an issue which is very much on the radar," he added.</p>.<p>Before leaving for India, Wong in a statement said Australia and India's partnership has "never been more consequential".</p>.<p>On Tuesday in a post after attending the Quad meeting, she said, "Quad Foreign Ministers are focused on driving momentum and delivering meaningful outcomes for our people and for the Indo-Pacific. I thank @DrSJaishankar and India for hosting today's Quad FMM in Delhi as we work to build a peaceful, stable and prosperous region." </p><p>In a separate post, she wrote, "As Minister Jaishankar has said, the Quad is about doing what we can together to ensure the Indo-Pacific has the freedom of choice on its security, its development and its future." </p><p>In her statement earlier, dated May 25, Wong also said, "As Comprehensive Strategic Partners, Australia and India are deepening cooperation in trade and investment, defence and maritime security, climate and energy transition, strategic technology, and education and skills; with an enduring social connection at the heart of our partnership." </p>