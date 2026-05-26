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Homeindiadelhi

Jaishankar, Wong explore ways to boost ties; exchange views on Indo-Pacific, West Asia situation in Delhi

Before leaving for India, Wong in a statement said Australia and India's partnership has 'never been more consequential'.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 17:53 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 17:53 IST
India NewsAustraliaDelhiS JaishankarIndo-PacificWest Asia

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