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Jamia’s V-C Mazhar Asif remark, 'all Indians share Mahadev's DNA,' sparks controversy

Following the remark, the auditorium erupts in applause in the video clip.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 18:59 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 18:59 IST
India NewsDelhiJamia Millia Islamia

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