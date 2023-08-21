Jantar Mantar meeting of fringe Hindu outfits over Nuh violence stopped midway by police

Addressing the 'mahapanchayat' organised by the All India Sanatan Foundation and other outfits, Yati Narsinghanand said, 'If the population of Hindus decreases and that of Muslims grows like this, then the history of thousand years will repeat itself. Then what happened to Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh will be repeated here.' Narsinghanand, a priest, has been booked in the past for making inflammatory remarks.