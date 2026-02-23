Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

JNU protest turns violent; JNUSU, ABVP accuse each other of attacks

Several students got injured in an alleged stone pelting after a scuffle broke out among them
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 03:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 03:27 IST
India NewsIndiaJNUstudent protestsDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us