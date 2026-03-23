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Jaya Bachchan raises concern over VIP movements causing road blocks, traffic diversions

She also narrated a recent incident when Rajya Sabha MPs, who leave from Shardula Dwar, were stopped as the main door was locked because there was VIP movement.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 09:25 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 09:25 IST
India NewstrafficJaya BachchanVIProad block

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