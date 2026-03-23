<p>New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Samajwadi Party MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jaya-bachchan">Jaya Bachchan</a> on Monday expressed concern over the growing menace of VIP culture affecting vehicular traffic and causing inconvenience to people.</p>.<p>While raising the matter during the Zero House, she said that roadblocks and traffic diversions due to the movements of VIPs, including politicians, high-ranking officials, and dignitaries, have become a major source of disruption in the daily lives of countless citizens in the country.</p>.<p>Bachchan said, "One has travelled all over the world, but has never seen many VIPs and cavalcades going, but they never stop people on the street."</p>.<p>She also narrated a recent incident when Rajya Sabha MPs, who leave from Shardula Dwar, were stopped as the main door was locked because there was VIP movement.</p>.<p>She mentioned, "We have never faced such humiliation in the last 22 years of mine in this parliament. We are not a threat to any of the VIPs, especially the political lot."</p>.Why did you name it 'Operation Sindoor' when women lost their sindoor, asks Jaya Bachchan.<p>Bachchan further said that there are roads along the houses of political "big wigs" which remain blocked.</p>.<p>The MP highlighted that not only common citizens, even ambulances get stuck due to VIP movements.</p>.<p>She urged Chairman C P Radhakrishnan to take up the matter with the government.</p>.<p>"Sir, speak to the government. You are the Vice President of this country...this culture has to stop in order to give dignity to the taxpayers of this country who have brought us into this House," she asserted.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>