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'Jhalmuri' for national snack? Bengal's puffed rice mix makes guest appearance at NDA meet as PM Modi served a bowl

Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari was seen preparing and handing it over to PM Modi.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 13:09 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 13:09 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiTrendingjhalmuri

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