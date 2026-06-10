'Jhalmuri' for national snack? Bengal's puffed rice mix makes guest appearance at NDA meet as PM Modi served a bowl

<p>Is it time for Bengal's spicy and tangy 'jhalmuri' to be declared as the national snack? One would think so, given how PM Modi can't seem to have enough of the puffed rice mix, especially since the Bengal election results came out. </p><p>The jhalmuri made yet another special appearance at the NDA meeting at Bharat Mandapam where the leaders have gathered to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming the longest-serving elected PM of India will be held here on Wednesday.</p><p>All constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) besides the top leadership of the BJP, including Prime Minister Modi attended the crucial meeting.</p><p>Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari was seen preparing and handing it over to PM Modi. </p>.<p>A 'jhalmuri' stall, run by one Bikram Kumar Sau near Raj College More in Jhargram town and the man and his snack both hogged the limelight after the PM stopped at his shop and ate the popular snack while returning from a public rally on April 19.</p><p>The puffed rice snack was not the only Bengali food preparation in limelight though as Bengal's staple 'maach-bhaat' too got its share of publicity as leaders across parties were seen campaigning with it. </p><p>After Modi's visit, the small roadside stall became a point of public attention in the town, and jhalmuri's popularity increased manifold across the nation.</p><p>The BJP swept the Junglemahal region, where Jhargram is located, in the recently-concluded elections and formed the government in the state after defeating the TMC.</p>