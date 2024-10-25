JNU denies 'external pressure', says no seminar on West Asia cancelled, one postponed

<p>New Delhi: Asserting that it wants to provide a platform for balanced discussions, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday said it has cancelled no seminar on the West Asian conflict but had to postpone one where Iranian Ambassador Iraj Elahi was scheduled to speak due to logistical and protocol reasons.</p><p>Amitabh Mattoo, the Dean of the School of International Studies (SIS), said the university plans to invite Elahi, who was supposed to addresses the seminar on the subject on Thursday, on a rescheduled date soon, likely next month.</p><p>He said that invitations for two other events -- on November 7 when Palestinian ambassador was supposed to speak and November 14 when Lebanese ambassador was to speak -- were not sent through official channels so there is no question of cancelling them.</p>.JNU professor Mazhar Asif appointed Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor.<p>He said there was no "external pressure" behind the university's decision and that it wants to "maintain the integrity of our (JNU's) academic platforms".</p><p>His remarks come a day after seminar coordinator Sima Baidya informed students about the alleged cancellation of the Iranian ambassador's seminar and two other events due to "unavoidable circumstances".</p><p>Mattoo, however, said on Friday none of the seminars has been cancelled.</p><p>"The only seminar that was postponed is the one where the Iranian ambassador was scheduled to speak. That was due to a communication gap between the Center for West Asian Studies and the faculty," he told PTI.</p>.<p>According to Mattoo, the faculty member extended the invitation to the ambassadors without consulting the the Center for West Asian Studies, leading to logistical challenges.</p><p>"Given that a high-ranking dignitary, of ambassadorial status, is involved, it is important for us to ensure appropriate hospitality and uphold the dignity of his office," he added.</p><p>Asked about concerns over potential restrictions on discussions related to the West Asia conflict, Mattoo said, "Yes, there is a charged atmosphere globally, and there are intense discussions around West Asian issues. However, this does not mean we will restrict discussions. Our goal is to ensure a balanced representation of diverse views and to maintain the integrity of our academic platforms.</p>.<p>He said that the School of International Studies, along with the Center for West Asian Studies, remains committed to academic freedom and diverse viewpoints.</p><p>"We hope the Iranian ambassador will confirm the rescheduled date soon, likely in the coming month," he said, adding that the postponement was not indicative of any "compromise on academic freedom or of external pressure." "As the Dean of SIS, I assure you that we remain committed to academic excellence, freedom, and exposing our students to a wide array of perspectives," Mattoo said.</p><p>He also elaborated on the protocols JNU follows when hosting high-ranking dignitaries.</p>.<p>"When an ambassador or senior official visits, we ensure there are appropriate security arrangements in place and that the audiences include students and faculty members, not outsiders who may have their own agenda," he said.</p><p>In this instance, the lack of communication between the faculty member who extended the invitation and the university administration created some logistical challenges, he stated.</p><p>"As academics, we are trained to think, teach, and write, but not always to handle the operational details of event-planning," he said. </p>