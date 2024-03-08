JNU notifies election committee for students' union polls

"In reference to the circular dated 16.02.2024 wherein Ms Aishe Ghosh and Mr Md Danish were authorised to conduct GBM of the students for formation of the election committee to initiate the JNUSU elections 2023-24 process. In this regard, the following list of EC members along with chairperson election committee has been submitted. The dean of students hereby notifies the same," the notification dated March 6 read.