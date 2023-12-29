JNU wall sprayed with 'Rebuild Babri Masjid' message ahead of mega Ram Temple consecration in January

The walls of Jawaharlal Nehru University were sprayed with messages calling for reconstruction of Babri Masjid ahead of mega Ram Temple consecration ceremony scheduled in January 22.

Photos of the graffiti were discovered by students on Wednesday night. Graffiti was sprayed on the first floor of School of Language and the message read 'Rebuild Babri Masjid 6 December'. 'NSUI' (National Students' Union of India), was also mentioned below.

As the seemingly NSUI attribution sparked controversy, the student body denied any involvement in the act and stated that the message is part of a conspiracy to defame both the campus and NSUI.

JNU unit president Sudhanshu Shekhar said that the NSUI's name was already present in black marker and that the slogans were added above it later in red marker, The Times of India reported.

The student body called for stringent action against those involved in the act after an investigation.