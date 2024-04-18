JNU was never anti-national or part of 'tukde tukde' gang but not saffronised either: VC Santishree D Pandit

"As a university we should be above all this (saffronisation). JNU is for the nation, not for any particular identity. JNU stands for inclusivity and development and I always say that it stands for seven Ds -- development, democracy, dissent, diversity, debate and discussion, difference and deliberation," she said.

Pandit took over as the vice chancellor in 2022 when the campus was in the throes of students' agitation and had still not recovered from the 2016 controversy over alleged anti-national slogans being raised on campus during an event. The students who were alleged to be involved in the slogan raising were branded as members of the 'tukde tukde' gang. "That was a phase when there were mistakes on both sides. I think the leadership erred on the way to control it. Any university has 10 per cent lunatic fringes. It is not only JNU. It is about the leadership, how we tackle people with extreme views... But I don't think we are anti-national or tukde-tukde," she said, responding to a question about the varsity's anti-national image.

Asked about the allegations of saffronisation of the JNU campuses, she said that 'at least in JNU we are not saffronised'.