JNUSU polls: ABVP, Left in neck-and-neck battle

As per the early poll trends, Left's Dhananjay is leading the tally for the president's post with 1,361 votes followed by the ABVP's Umesh C Ajmeera with 1,162 votes. For the vice-president's post also, the ABVP is giving a tough competition to the Left's candidate Avijit Ghosh, who is currently leading with 1,214 votes. ABVP's Deepika Sharma is second in the race with 984 votes.