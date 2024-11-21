Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Judge recommends sending terror case against Engineer Rashid to MP/MLA court

Apart from the case lodged by the NIA and the bail application of Rashid, the judge also recommended transferring a related money laundering case to the special court.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 13:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 13:31 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirMoney LaunderingDelhi court

Follow us on :

Follow Us