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Justice Sharma's children empanelled govt lawyers: Arvind Kejriwal in HC on recusal plea

Kejriwal has claimed in an affidavit that the judge's children are empanelled central government lawyers who receive work through solicitor general Tushar Mehta who appeared for the CBI.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 09:21 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 09:21 IST
India NewsDelhiArvind KejriwalDelhi High Court

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