Kailash Gahlot quits AAP citing 'grave challenges'; party says ED, I-T Department pressure forced move

Kejriwal did not directly comment about Gahlot but was present at a press conference to induct BJP leader Anil Jha into AAP, where senior leader Durgesh Pathak said that Gahlot had no option but to go to the BJP, as he was facing a series of raids and investigations by the central agencies.