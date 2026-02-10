Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar attends meeting on Assam polls in Delhi

The Congress has appointed Shivakumar as a senior observer for assembly elections in Assam, along with former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 16:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 16:41 IST
India NewsDelhiAssamIndian PoliticsDK Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us