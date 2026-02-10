<p>Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday attended a meeting on Assam elections at the party's headquarters Indira Bhawan here.</p><p>The meeting took place at 4 PM at the AICC office in Indira Bhawan on political matters and various elections, which was attended by other senior leaders of the party.</p>.'If Shivakumar says so...': CM Siddaramaiah on leadership issue in Karnataka.<p>The Congress has appointed Shivakumar as a senior observer for assembly elections in Assam, along with former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. Assam elections are slated for April-May.</p><p>Amid speculations over leadership change in Karnataka, Shivakumar also said that he has not sought an appointment with any central leaders. However, during his stay in the national capital, will meet the central leaders if they are available.</p><p>To a question on some of his loyalists claiming he has a support of nearly 80 MLA, he sarcastically said that he enjoyed the support of all 136 MLAs of the party in the state, and not just of 80 MLAs as claimed by some sections.</p><p>"I am here in Delhi to attend the meeting on elections in Assam and other meetings. I finished my meetings in Indira Bhawan. If there is anything, I will apprise you," he told reporters.</p><p>Shivakumar also criticised BJP Bengaluru South Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya on metro fare hike. " Surya is speaking on metro fare hike just to get publicity. Instead of talking on this issue, Surya should bring pressure on the Centre to release more funds for the metro rail project," he said. </p>