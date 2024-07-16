Kedarnath priests oppose construction of temple's replica in Delhi

Rudraprayag: The seers and priests of Kedarnath have launched an agitation in protest against the construction of a temple in Delhi replicating the centuries-old Himalayan temple in Uttarakhand's Garhwal region.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had attended the ground breaking and stone laying ceremony of the temple at Hiranki in Burari recently.

The stir entered its third day on Monday with the seers and priests of the temple holding a demonstration in Kedarnath in protest against the construction of a replica of the temple in Delhi.