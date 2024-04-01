Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer 'confused': ED

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate on Monday told a court here that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave evasive replies and concealed information during his custodial interrogation after his arrest on March 21 in liquor policy scam case and even named Aatishi Marlena and Saurav Bharadwaj as the persons to whom co accused Vijay Nair used to report.

The agency claimed the statements of Nair revealed that he stayed in a Cabinet Minister's bungalow and worked from the camp office of the CM. Kejriwal claimed his interaction with Nair was limited as "Nair didn't report to him, but to Aatishi and Bharadwaj."

Nair was the first person who was arrested in the case. "It was also put to the arrestee to explain that why would someone, who reported to other leaders of AAP, work from his camp office which anyways is meant for the work of the CM of Delhi and not for the party. Kejriwal evaded replying to this by claiming unawareness to the persons who work at the CM Camp office," it said.

The ED also claimed Kejriwal showed unawareness, though shown evidence of 10 meetings of Nair with co-accused and persons involved in liquor buisness.

"It is clear that a senior functionary like Nair who closely worked with the arrestee wouldn't be able to assert himself without the sanction and approval of the head of the party. This is also because the ultimate benefit of these conspiracies/meetings was reaped by the AAP in Goa election campaign," it claimed.

The ED also contended that Kejriwal was shown the evidence of Hawala transfers to the tune of Rs 45 Cr approx which is corroborated with CDR locations, call records, IT seized data of Hawala firm in Goa, proof of payments being done in part cash and part bill and WhatsApp showing this arrangement.

"He was also shown multiple statements of witnesses who worked on the AAP campaign in Goa who received cash from one Chanpreet Singh who was working for the AAP campaign in Goa. This person who collected and facilitated collection of Rs 45 Cr cash through Hawala also received Rs 2,20,340 directly in his bank account from the AAP. Even after showing all the above evidence, the arrestee claimed unawareness even though the beneficiary of these funds is the AAP which is headed by the arrestee," it said.

It also alleged Kejriwal called party treasurer N D Gupta as "confused" for having made a statement it was Kejriwal who took decision on appointment of election in-charge.

The ED claimed Kejriwal is highly influential person who may influence witnesses and tamper with the evidence which may hamper the investigation.