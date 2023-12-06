Kejriwal directs audit of Delhi Jal Board by CAG amid allegations of financial bungling

Asked about the fund crisis in the Delhi Jal Board and its possible impact on the ongoing work, the chief minister said, 'If the bureaucracy will not be answerable to the government, it will be impossible to run the government. There could be a water crisis and a sewage crisis due to non-release of funds.' Addressing a press conference on the issue, Atishi said that strict action will be taken if any irregularities are found in the CAG audit of the DJB's records of the last 15 years.