Homeindiadelhi

Kejriwal govt shuts schools from Nov 9-18 as Delhi air pollution turns severe

An 'early winter break' has been announced in the nation's capital.
Last Updated 08 November 2023, 08:06 IST

As Delhi grapples with a severe air pollution problem, the Arvind Kejriwal government has announced that all schools will be closed from November 9-18 as an 'early winter break'.

Image of order.

Credit: X/@ANI

The move comes on top of a reinstatement of the odd-even vehicle policy that made its debut four years back. The decision also comes on the back of a Supreme Court order which directed neighbouring states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments to stop crop burning forthwith.

The top court also issued an order, ahead of Diwali, that barium and other banned chemicals are not to be used in firecrackers - and later clarified that this did not just pertain to the Delhi-NCR region, but all of India.

(Published 08 November 2023, 08:06 IST)
India NewsDelhi

