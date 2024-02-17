Kejriwal govt wins trust vote in Delhi Assembly

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal won the trust vote moved by his Aam Aadmi Party in the Assembly on Saturday.

The trust vote followed a court summons to the CM for evading Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning related to the alleged scam in the capital's liquor excise policy. Kejriwal appeared in the hearing virtually, citing the trust vote as the reason for his physical absence.

This marks the second time his government has sought and won a trust vote in the 70-member Assembly, where the AAP holds 62 seats, and the BJP eight.

Kejriwal claimed on Friday that two AAP MLAs were offered ₹25 crore each by the BJP to defect, citing his imminent arrest and government overthrow.

The ED had accused Kejriwal of intentional non-compliance, citing 'lame excuses,' and warned of setting a wrong example. Kejriwal termed the summonses illegal and politically motivated, suggesting they aimed to hinder his election campaigning.

More to follow...