Kejriwal has lost 4 kg since arrest; doctors raise concern

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose judicial custody has been extended till April 15, is undergoing "severe weight loss", AAP Minister Atishi said.

Since arrest in Delhi excise policy case, the AAP convenor has lost 4 .5 kg, and doctors have raised concern over his deteriorating health.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a severe diabetic. Despite health problems, he used to work 24 hours a day to serve the country. Since his arrest, Arvind Kejriwal has lost 4.5 kg of weight. This is very worrying. Today, the BJP is putting his health at risk by putting him in jail. If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, forget about the entire country, even God will not forgive him…," Atishi said in a tweet.