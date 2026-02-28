Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Kejriwal 'overacting' after court order, people know truth: Kapil Mishra

"Is it not true that when the excise case came up against Kejriwal, the liquor policy was withdrawn? If the policy was based on honesty, why was it taken back?" Mishra said.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 09:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 09:59 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsArvind KejriwalKapil Mishra

Follow us on :

Follow Us