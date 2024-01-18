JOIN US
Home india delhi

Kejriwal skips fourth ED summons in Delhi excise policy case

Meanwhile, the AAP said the BJP's aim was to arrest Kejriwal and stop him from campaigning for Lok Sabha election.
Last Updated 18 January 2024, 07:27 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday skipped the fourth Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in the excise policy case.

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to the Enforcement Directorate. BJP's aim is to arrest him and to stop him from campaigning in Lok Sabha elections. ED has written that Arvind Kejriwal is not an accused, so why summons and arrest? Corrupt leaders go to BJP, and their cases are closed. We have not committed corruption, none of our leaders will join BJP," the AAP said.

