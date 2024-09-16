Kejriwal's decision to resign driven by compulsion, not principle: BJP's Delhi chief Virender Sachdeva

Firing a salvo at the Delhi chief minister, Sachdeva said, "The decision to resign was a compulsion for Arvind Kejriwal, not driven by principle. The Supreme Court has clearly pointed out that he cannot go to his office, cannot sign any file, then what choice did Kejriwal have?" Sachdeva asked.

Kejriwal has tried to pass off this compulsion as dignity and the people of Delhi understand it, he claimed.

"The chief minister is saying that he will go in public. I dare Kejriwal to come with me to the homes where families have lost their members. Does Kejriwal have the courage to visit the homes of those who died due to corruption, not cleaning drains and waterlogging?" he asked.

Sachdeva also alleged that there was no department -- be it the Delhi Jal Board, the health and education departments -- where there was no corruption during the past 10 years.