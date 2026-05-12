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Kerala CM selection: LoP Rahul Gandhi meets former Kerala Congress chiefs

The three main contenders for the post of chief minister are senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, V D Satheesan and AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:25 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:25 IST
India NewsKeralaRahul GandhiDelhiK Muraleedharan

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