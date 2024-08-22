KMF plans to sell 2.5 lakh litres of milk per day in Delhi

Now the KMF has decided to enter the north Indian market beginning with Delhi, KMF Managing Director M K Jagadish, said here in a statement.

Beginning with 2.5 lakh milk litres, the KMF aimed to increase it upto 5 lakh litres per day soon, he said.

At present, the federation was buying milk from farmers at Rs 32 per litre. But in Delhi, the milk cost Rs 54 per liter. The challenge was to transport milk from Karnataka to the national capital as it takes a minimum of 53 hours. Despite all challenges, selling milk was profitable to the federation given the price we get here, he said.

He also said that Hassan District Co-Operative Milk Union already conducted the market survey for milk in the national capital. Through Hassan Milk Union, Nandini milk will be supplied to Delhi. In the coming days, the KMF is also planning to enter Madhya Pradesh as there is huge demand for milk in Bhopal, Ujjain and Indore. For which the Shivamogga Co-Operative Milk Union is already conducting the market survey, he said.

Apart from milk, the KMF also plans to sell its other Nandini brand popular products in the national capital including sweets and ghee. The KMF requested the Delhi government to provide space in prominent market places to open Nandini stalls to sell its products. Besides, discussion is going on to sell Nandini brand ghee to the Delhi market through dealers in retail shops, he said.